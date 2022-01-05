

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced a research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. The companies will leverage an antigen technology identified by Pfizer's scientists and BioNTech's mRNA platform technology used in the companies' COVID-19 vaccine. Clinical trials are planned to start in the second half of 2022.



Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225 million in upfront payments, including a cash payment of $75 million and an equity investment of $150 million. BioNTech is eligible to receive future regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $200 million. BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million for the antigen technology.



Pfizer will have rights to commercialize the potential vaccine on a global basis, with the exception of Germany, Turkey and certain developing countries where BioNTech will have commercialization rights.







