

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Weir Group (WEIR.L) stated that the Group has committed to set new Group-wide emission reductions in line with climate science and the Science Based Targets initiative. The Group expects to publish updated targets and have them validated during 2022. The Group noted that meeting SBTi expectations will require broader energy transformation in mining.



Jon Stanton, CEO of the Weir Group said: 'Transforming the environmental footprint of the mining sector will not be easy but it is essential. Adopting science-based targets sees us stepping up our commitment to our customers, and society, to work in partnership to develop the solutions needed to tackle climate change head on.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de