

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 1 and trade data for November have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback changed little against its major counterparts after these data.



The greenback was trading at 115.82 against the yen, 1.1315 against the euro, 1.3530 against the pound and 0.9192 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.







