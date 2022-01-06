

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $32.5 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $96.9 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.0 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.01 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



