

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Thursday announced a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide.



The food chain has launched Taco Lover's Pass, a digital taco subscription service that allows subscribers to redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days at participating U.S. locations for the price of $10.



Using the subscription service guests can redeem any one of seven of the brand's tacos, which includes the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.



'There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,' said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. 'Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.'



The chain expects the new service will increases customer traffic to its outlets. In its latest quarter, Yum Brands had reported U.S. same-store sales growth of 5%, which was below analysts' expectations.



Taco Bell said the nationwide launch of the subscription service was based on the successful results of its test in Tucson, Arizona in September 2021.







