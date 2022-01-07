

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clackamas, Oregon -based Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling around 28,356 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced. The products were sold under the brands of WinCo, Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Albertsons.



The recall involves 16 oz packages of WinCo's Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN and Fresh GROUND BEEF; Wal-Mart's ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF and ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF; Kroger's Kroger GROUND BEEF; and Albertsons's Signature Farms GROUND BEEF.



The recall also includes 48 oz. packages of Wal-Mart's ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF; Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF; Kroger GROUND BEEF, and Albertsons' Signature Farms GROUND BEEF.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 965'



The raw, ground beef items were produced on December 20, 2021, and shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



The issue was reported to FSIS after a retail package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. FSIS conducted an assessment of the third-party laboratory's accreditation and methodologies and determined the results were actionable.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing the possible presence of E. coli O157:H7, Omaha, Nebraska- based Greater Omaha Packing in July last year recalled around 295,236 pounds of raw beef products.



Meanwhile, Shamrock Foods Co., doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Co., in November called back around 6,876 pounds of raw ground beef patties citing the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, white plastic.







