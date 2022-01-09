Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 09.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
FinTech-Firma liefert ab und sorgt für satte Januar-Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XJ ISIN: CNE1000002L3 Ticker-Symbol: CHL 
Tradegate
07.01.22
12:26 Uhr
1,563 Euro
+0,045
+2,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4941,54308.01.
1,4991,53807.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA LIFE
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD1,563+2,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.