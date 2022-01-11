

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) raised its total revenues outlook for fiscal year 2021. The company expects its fiscal 2021 results to reflect the highest profitability in its nearly 25-year history.



In Tuesday pre-market trade, BBW was trading at $22.35 up $1.68 or 8.13%.



The company believes that its projected results reflect continued progress in its strategic initiatives including the acceleration of its digital transformation, the rapid evolution of its omnichannel capabilities and the ability to leverage its financial strength to drive profitable growth.



For the 2021 fiscal year, the company currently expects total revenues to be in the range of $408 million to $412 million, an increase from its previous expectation for total revenues in the range of $390 million to $400 million.



The company expects annual pre-tax income to be in the range of $49 million to $51 million compared to pre-tax loss of $20.2 million in fiscal 2020.



The company noted that its updated guidance assumes no additional material COVID impact either in its supply chain or store operations.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de