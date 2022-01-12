

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate declined marginally in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in December from 5.2 percent in November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.



The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in December, the agency said.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed decreased to 132,100 persons in December from 135,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 10.6 percent in December from 10.7 percent in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de