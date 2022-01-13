

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. producer price index for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 8 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen and the franc, it recovered against the pound. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 114.29 against the yen, 1.1461 against the euro, 1.3721 against the pound and 0.9121 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







