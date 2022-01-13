

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. producer price index for December and weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 8 have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Following these data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 114.26 against the yen, 1.1465 against the euro, 1.3720 against the pound and 0.9116 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.







