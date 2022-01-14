

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - HCL Technologies has signed a deal for the acquisition of Starschema, a provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. Starschema provides consulting, technology and managed services in data engineering to companies in the U.S. and Europe.



HCL Technologies believes the strategic acquisition will bolster its capability in digital engineering and increase presence in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition is expected to close in March 2022.



Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies, said: 'Following the acquisition, HCL will be able to offer data engineering consulting and near-shore access to digital engineering services to a wide base of clients.'







