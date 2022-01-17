

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 260173 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States has increased to 65,700,210, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



545 more people died of the killer virus the same day, taking the national total to 850,605.



New York is the worst affected state, reporting 51,264 cases and 66 deaths.



The unusually low figures in Covid metrics are attributed to reporting delays in the weekend holidays.



There is a 98 percent increase in cases in the past fortnight, while Covid deaths rose by 57 percent in the same period.



Hospitalizations increased by 61 percent in two weeks, to 155,943, the New York Times reported.



43,090,644 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.







