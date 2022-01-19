

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a U.K-based electronics business specializing in light-emitting diode lighting for hazardous location, said Wednesday that it has appointed Clive Jennings as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of the Group with effect from 18 January 2022. He has been interim Chief Financial Officer since 4 May 2021.



Clive is an experienced CFO and listed company board director having been CFO at The Rank Group Plc and interim CFO at McBride Plc.







