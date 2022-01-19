

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $114.91 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $129.89 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $355.36 million from $344.88 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



