

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output dropped for the first time in three months in November, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output declined 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.6 percent growth in October. The fall was the first since August, when output shrunk 1.0 percent.



Civil engineering output increased 1.0 percent, while building construction declined 0.7 percent in November.



On a yearly basis, construction output rose 0.5 percent in November, after a 3.6 percent increase in October.



EU27 construction output rose 0.2 percent monthly and grew 1.3 percent yearly in November.



Among member states, the biggest annual increases in construction output were seen in Poland, Hungary and Finland. The worst declines were recorded in Slovenia, Belgium and Spain.







