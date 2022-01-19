

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased marginally in November, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate eased to 13.3 percent in November from 13.4 percent in October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 16.1 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 121,560 persons to 624,858 in November from 746,418 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 34.3 percent in November from 37.6 percent in the same month last year.



Employment increased by 208,940 to 4.087 million persons in November from 3.878 million a year ago.







