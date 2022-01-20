

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced Thursday that on January 14, 2022 its board of directors implemented a number of changes to the Company's executive team and board.



IGT said Lorenzo Pellicioli will retire as chairperson of the IGT Board of Directors and will remain a non-executive director. Marco Sala, currently CEO of IGT, will become executive chair of the board. Meanwhile, Vincent Sadusky will become CEO and executive director of the board. These changes will be effective January 24, 2022.



In a separate release today, B&D Holding S.p.A., the controlling shareholder of De Agostini S.p.A., announced that Marco Sala will be proposed at the June 2022 meeting of the corporate bodies of De Agostini as the next CEO of De Agostini, succeeding Lorenzo Pellicioli, who is retiring from the position.



The board of directors also appointed Maria Pinelli and Ashley Hunter as non-executive directors of the board. Hunter was also appointed to the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Pinelli was appointed chair of the Company's Audit Committee, replacing Vincent Sadusky. These changes were effective January 14, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de