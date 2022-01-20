

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday reported the highest single-day Covid death toll - 3810 - in nearly a year, taking the national total to 857,778.



The last time a higher number of Covid casualties reported in a day was on February 12, as per records maintained by the New York Times.



The rate of rise in Covid deaths in the country has increased to 42 percent in a fortnight.



As the delta and omicron variants continue to spread across the country, there is no let-up in the whopping number of new infections.



With 979920 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 68,569,958, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



California reported the most number of cases - 1,09000 - on Wednesday, while Michigan led in casualties, 565.



Covid-related hospitalizations increased by 42 percent in two weeks, to 158,638.



43,892,277 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 209,509,297 Americans, or 63.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88 percent of people above 65.



249,702,939 people, or more than 75 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



More than 81 million people, or 39 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Addressing a news conference on the eve of the first anniversary of assuming presidency, President Joe Biden said his administration has no plans to go back to lockdowns. 'We're not going back to closing schools. Schools should stay open,' he told reporters.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said international travel bans that were introduced to stem the surge of the omicron variant proved ineffective.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de