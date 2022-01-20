

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant which ended the dominance of brick-and-mortar retail stores, has announced plans to open a physical clothing store in Los Angeles.



Amazon Thursday announced that it will open Amazon Style, its first clothing, shoe and accessories' store, later this year at the posh shopping complex The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles.



The store will feature 'selection of women's and men's apparel, shoes, and accessories.'



'Amazon Style brings together the best of shopping on Amazon-great prices, selection, and convenience-with an all-new in-store shopping experience built to inspire,' said Simoina Vasen, managing director, Amazon Style.



The store will offer brands consumers 'know and love,' according to Amazon, while an app will allow users to choose an item, size and color and send it directly to a fitting room or pickup counter.



Amazon has also re-imagined the fitting room. Customers can open the fitting room door using the app, and find all the items they have requested on the app inside. While trying outfits in the room, customers can continue browsing the store and request new items to try on without having to leave the room.



'Using the touchscreen, they can rate items to get new picks in real time and request more styles and sizes to be delivered to their fitting room closet in just minutes. This fast delivery is made possible by Amazon Style's on-site operations, with advanced technologies and processes used in Amazon fulfillment centers,' said Vasen.



This isn't the first time that Amazon is foraying into the physical retail market. In 2015, the company had opened a bookstore, then in 2017 it acquired grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. It has also launched a grab-and-go convenience stores.







