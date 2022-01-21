

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The product comes in 12-ounce poly bags, and items included in the recall are marked with lot # R17742 or R17963 on the back of the poly bag with a best by date of 09/10/23.



The affected product was distributed in Lidl retail stores in various states, including GA, SC, NC, VA, MD, DE, NY, NJ, and PA.



The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product to date.



The company has suspended the production of the product as it along with the FDA continue to investigate the source of the problem.



Consumers who have purchased 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In recent recalls citing Listeria concerns, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. in early January called back certain Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities containing iceberg lettuce.



Fresh Express, Inc. in late December recalled multiple branded and private label fresh salad products for the same concerns.







