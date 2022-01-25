

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building material maker LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK) said on Tuesday that it sold its cement business in Northern Ireland, or NI, to Cookstown Cement Ltd for 70 million Swiss franc, covering a production capacity of 0.45 million tons.



Miljan Gutovic, Holcim Region Head EMEA, commented: 'This divestment advances our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with a focus on consolidating our leadership in core markets to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. With Cookstown Cement Ltd, we are pleased to have found a strategic and trusted owner for the business, better positioned to continue investing in its long term growth.'



Cookstown is a newly founded local construction company, formed by a longstanding business partner of Holcim.







