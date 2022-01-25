

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in December, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 33.2 percent year-on-year in December.



Manufacturing output increased 35.3 percent annually in December. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 25.8 percent.



Production of water supply, and waste management grew 3.0 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 19.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 5.1 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 38.3 percent yearly in December and those of capital goods increased 18.0 percent.



Production of energy gained 58.8 percent. Production of durable goods increased by 17.8 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 11.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 6.2 percent in December.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 26.5 percent yearly in December and increased 4.3 percent from a month ago.



For January to December periods, industrial production rose an unadjusted 19.4 percent and rose a seasonally adjusted 20.0 percent.







