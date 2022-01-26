

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus with non-EU27 countries increased in December from the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The non-EU27 trade surplus rose to EUR 4.74 billion from EUR 4.22 billion in November. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 7.97 billion.



Exports to non-EU27 countries increased 12.6 percent annually, but slightly slower than the 13.4 percent rise in November.



At the same time, imports registered a robust growth of 45.8 percent after climbing 37.8 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, exports were down by seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent, while imports increased 4.3 percent in December.







