

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate remained stable in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4 percent in December. This was in line with economists' expectation.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 101,400 in December from 101,100 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 100,600 in December from 104,200 in the previous month.







