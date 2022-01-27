

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA in the UK has announced the start of a merger investigation regarding the completed acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Holdings, LLC of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited. The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this deal has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation which may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry to the companies on 27 January 2022 and has a deadline of 24 March 2022 for its phase 1 decision.







