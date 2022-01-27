

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group PLC (III.L) on Thursday posted total return of 32.6% for the nine months to 31 December 2021.



The company's NAV per share increased to 1,235 pence from 1,153 pence as on 30 September 2021.



3i Group said its Private Equity business completed £310 million of investment in the quarter including new investments in Dutch Bakery and Mepal, a co-investment in insightsoftware and two transformational bolt-on acquisitions for GartenHaus and ten23 health.



' We saw continued, resilient performance from both our investment portfolios as well as a good level of cash realisations. There was also further bolt-on activity and several new investments in the quarter. Action continues to perform very well and delivered impressive results given the Covid-19 related challenges in 2021. 3i is well set for a strong close to our financial year end in March,' commented Simon Borrows, Chief Executive.







