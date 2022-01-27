

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $3.32 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $207 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



