

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday reported the highest single-day death toll caused by coronavirus infection in nearly a year.



With 4128 casualties, the national total increased to 876,066, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the first time the daily death figure is crossing 4000 since February 12, 2021.



With 738928 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 72,910,879.



California reported the most number of cases - 70,486 - on Wednesday, while Michigan led in casualties, 445.



45,421,318 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



At a White House news conference by Covid-19 Response Team, CDC director Dr.Rochelle Walensky said that although it is encouraging that Omicron appears to be causing less severe disease, it's important to remember that the country is still facing a high overall burden of disease.



Cases have dramatically increased and are five times higher than they were during the Delta wave.



Hospitalizations have rapidly increased in a short amount of time, putting a strain on many local health systems.



At the same time, 'When we look at other disease severity indicators measured among people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 - such as hospital length of stay, ICU admissions, and deaths - these indicators are lower with Omicron than during previous periods of high transmission,' she told reporters.



'And this is likely attributable to two key factors: First, many people in our country have some level of immunity from vaccination and boosters or from previous infection. And second, it's likely that Omicron is less severe than prior variants,' Dr.Walensky added.



Wednesday, the Biden administration hit a major milestone in its global effort to donate Covid vaccines to countries that are badly in need of it. 400 million vaccine doses have been shipped to 112 countries so far, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.







