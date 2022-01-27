

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a bigger than expected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims pulled back in line with estimates in the week ended January 22nd.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 260,000, a decrease of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 290,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 260,000 from the 286,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 247,000, an increase of 15,000 from the previous week's revised average of 232,000.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de