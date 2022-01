BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending data for December have been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Following the data, the greenback edged down against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 115.48 against the yen, 1.1149 against the euro, 1.3404 against the pound and 0.9313 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.







