The Hispanic 100 Announces 2022 Leadership

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / The Hispanic 100, a network of D/FW-area Latina leaders, is pleased to announce its 2022 Board of Directors and committee Chairs.

2022 Board of Directors:

Maryanne Piña Frodsham, CEO, CMP, as H100 President

Anette Soto Landeros, CEO, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber, as H100 President-Elect

Silvana Rosero, CEO, Laguna Media Group, Immediate Past President

Nancy Galvan, CEO, Unica Enterprises, H100 Treasurer

Monica Menzel, SVP Business Finance, Comerica, as H100 Secretary

Kim Cummings, VP HR and Talent, Children's Health, as H100 Member at Large

Rachel C. Ybarra, Founder, Embrace Any Future, as H100 Member at Large

Committee Chairs:

Lucinda Rocha, Director of Operations, FIS - H100 Latina Giving Circle

Linda Valdez Thompson, former Executive, DFW International Airport - H100 Latina Giving Circle

Jeannette Papadopoulos, COO, Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region - H100 Latina Living Legend

Stephanie Zapata Moore, EVP, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Vistra Corp., - H100 Latina Living Legend

Yareli Esteban, CEO, Strategar - H100 Marketing & Communications

Ruth Villalonga, Director of External Affairs, George W. Bush Presidential Center - H100 Marketing & Communications

Cristal Retana, Manager, Community Relations, Children's Hospital - H100 Membership & Engagement

Yesenia Mendez. Director, Compliance Advisory, Experian - H100 Membership & Engagement

The Hispanic 100 Board of Directors, Chairs, and members are dedicated to making a difference for future generations of Latinas. "It's an honor to unite with dedicated, trailblazing and visionary Latina leaders ranging from entrepreneurs, corporate, public and non-profit sectors representing diverse backgrounds while sharing a common thread - a core need to create positive impact and build the pipeline of Latina leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The best is yet to come", said Hispanic 100 President, Maryanne Piña Frodsham.

The Hispanic 100 was founded in 1996, by three pioneering businesswomen, Delia Reyes, Bertha Outler and Patricia Asip. Over the years, their vision has remained unchanged - to create a network of influential Latina leaders who have a voice and can influence issues that impact business, education, health, arts, policy and much more. Today, the Hispanic 100 operates within three pillars: Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Philanthropy to create economic empowerment in the Dallas- Fort Worth region.

The Hispanic 100 is a network of D/FW-area Latina leaders who are committed to increasing business development opportunities for Hispanic, women-owned businesses and to promoting Hispanic women's leadership roles in the private and public sectors.

The Hispanic 100 Latina Giving Circle is the philanthropic arm of H100, supporting initiatives that address the needs of Hispanic women and girls in the D/FW area. For more information, visit www.dfwhispanic100.org. Visit us on LinkedIn at DFW Hispanic 100, on Facebook at DFW Hispanic 100 or follow us on Twitter @DFWH100.

