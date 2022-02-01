

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.16, matching expectations and up from 1.15 in the previous month.



The participation rate slipped to 61.9 percent, easing from 62.0 percent in November.







