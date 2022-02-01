

Below are the earnings highlights for Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI):



Earnings: $318 million in Q4 vs. -$677 million in the same period last year.



EPS: $0.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share



Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q4 vs. $2.19 billion in the same period last year.







