

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled slightly up on Tuesday, with traders largely making cautious moves ahead of the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.



Investors also kept an eye on developments in the Ukraine for direction.



The OPEC+, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, is expected to agree to stick to the plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day in March. However, there is some speculation that the group might decide to increase production by more than the 400,000 barrels per day.



Also, analysts expect U.S. crude inventories may have risen by 1.8 million barrels in the week ended January 28.



U.S. crude production rose 2% in November to 11.753 million barrels per day, according to a monthly report on Monday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March edged up by $0.05 or 0.06% at $88.20 a barrel.



Brent crude futures dropped by $0.10 or about 0.11% to $89.16 a barrel.



The American Petroleum Institute's weekly oil report is due later today, while the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its inventory data Wednesday morning.







