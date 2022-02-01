

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $0.148 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.139 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $3.51 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $225 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.148 vs. $0.139 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



