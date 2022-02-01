

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and container company, Amcor plc's (AMCR), board of directors have announced a cash dividend of 12.00 cents per share, an increase from the 11.75 cents last year. The shareholders on record on February 23, 2022, will be eligible for the dividend.



The dividend will be paid on March 15. The board also announced a dividend of 16.85 cents of dividend to be paid to CDI holders on the Australian exchange.



Amcor has also increased its share repurchase budget to $600 million from $400 million announced previously. The company thinks that the additional $200 million is not going to fuel any growth on the earnings till 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de