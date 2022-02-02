

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $381 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $5.86 billion from $5.34 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $381 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.86 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.64 Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 to $3.32



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON CONTROLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de