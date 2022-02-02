

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has unveiled a new 'premium' tier of its so-called game changing internet service 'Starlink'. This ier, which was launched without much fanfare, is meant for business and enterprise customers in the United States, and costs a whopping $500 per month.



The new tier was added to the company's website on Tuesday night and is five times more expensive than the plan offered to consumers. According to the company website, the new tier, Starlink Premium, costs a $500 fully refundable deposit, a $2,500 fee for the antenna and router, and service is $500 per month.



The consumer-facing service, which had launched in October 2020, costs a $99 fully refundable deposit and a $499 hardware fee. On a monthly basis, the cost is $99 per month.



Space X said that the premium service offers fancier hardware, higher speeds and priority customer support.



As per the company website, 'Starlink Premium has more than double the antenna capability of Starlink, delivering faster internet speeds and higher throughput for the highest demand users, including businesses.'



The premium service is expected to roll out from April to June this year. Another major difference between the premium and consumer tier is an 'unlimited service locations' flexibility. The consumer tier guarantees service at a single service address, like all other Internet Service Provider, but SpaceX said that Starlink Premium can connect from anywhere and everywhere.



As per the website, Starlink Premium users will get download speeds of 150-500Mbps, with latency between 20-40 milliseconds. This is an improvement in the top part of the download range, as the consumer tier claims speeds between 100 and 200Mbps and a tighter latency range.



SpaceX is advertising the Starlink service with unlimited service usage, saying that 'at this time there are no data caps'.







