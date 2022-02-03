

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.12 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $4.14 billion, or $11.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $4.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $45.68 billion from $41.67 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $4.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $11.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.71 -Revenue (Q4): $45.68 Bln vs. $41.67 Bln last year.



