

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said, for fiscal 2022, the company projects: adjusted income from operations per share of at least $22.40; and adjusted revenues of at least $177.0 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $22.49 on revenue of $181.51 billion.



Fourth quarter adjusted income from operations per share increased to $4.77 from $3.51, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted income from operations was $1.57 billion compared to $1.27 billion, last year.



Shareholders' net income declined to $1.12 billion or $3.39 per share from $4.14 billion or $11.45 per share,



Fourth quarter adjusted revenues increased to $45.68 billion from $41.67 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $43.88 billion in revenue.



Shares of Cigna Corp. were down 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.







