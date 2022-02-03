

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.09 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $2.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.54 billion from $4.85 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.97 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q2): $5.54 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $7.43 - $7.58



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ESTEE LAUDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de