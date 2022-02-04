

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (LH), a global life sciences company that provides diagnostics and drug development capabilities on Friday announced the launch of Labcorp OnDemand.



Using this platform individuals can purchase Labcorp OnDemand tests online, collect samples in the convenience of their home, or schedule test appointments at one of Labcorp's 2,000 patient service centers (PSCs), including Labcorp at Walgreens locations.



The OnDemand platform includes a suite of the company's most popular tests, including its wellness, allergy, COVID-19, women's health and fertility tests, to help individuals manage their health and make more informed decisions.



Along with Ovia Health, OnDemand Expands Labcorp's Offerings in Digital Health Content and Testing.



The company expects to make additional Labcorp OnDemand test kit options available through physicians, health plans and employers using their existing ordering channels later this year.



Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) are currently trading in pre-market at $278, down $0.03 or 0.01 percent from previous close.







