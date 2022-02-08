

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) posted a first quarter Group underlying EBIT loss of 273.6 million euros, an improvement from a loss of 675.8 million euros, prior year, with Hotels & Resorts delivering a second sequential positive quarter since the start of the pandemic.



Group loss narrowed to 386.5 million euros from a loss of 790.3 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.27 euros compared to a loss of 1.32 euros.



Revenue increased to 2.37 billion euros from 468.1 million euros, last year. Around 40% of this increase in revenue was driven by Markets & Airlines Central Region, the Group said.







