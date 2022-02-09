

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch paints and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AS, AKZOY) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to shareholders of the company increased to 187 million euros from 167 million euros in the prior year.



But operating income for the fourth quarter declined to 205 million euros from last year's 243 million euros as pricing initiatives were more than offset by significant raw material cost impact and lower volumes.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 2.40 billion euros from 2.21 billion euros in the previous year.



AkzoNobel targets to grow at or above its relevant markets, in line with its Grow & Deliver strategy. Trends differ per region and segment, while raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022. Plans are in place to deliver the 2 billion euros adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023.







