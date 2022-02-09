

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate increased in the fourth quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.1 percent in the third quarter.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 330,600 in the fourth quarter from 318,700 in the previous quarter.



The employment rate fell marginally to 56.0 percent in the fourth quarter from 56.1 percent in the prior quarter.



In 2021, the unemployment rate fell to 6.6 percent from 7.0 percent in 2020.







