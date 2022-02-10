

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harbor Freight Tools has recalled about 478,800 Pittsburgh Automotive pneumatic roller seats due to a risk of fall.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled product's connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard. Harbor Freight Tools has received 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including ten reports of minor injuries, including bruises from users falling from the seat.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled seats and return them to the nearest Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement or full refund in the form of a gift card.



The recall involves the Pittsburgh Automotive-branded pneumatic roller seats. The swivel seats are red with a 15 to 20-inch pneumatic lift range and have a black storage tray located above the wheels. Product Registration Number CA-44417 can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the seat's storage tray.



The seats were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from July 2014 through September 2021 for about $30.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de