

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The apparel company, Stance has recalled its Kids crew socks as the socks come with detachable bells which can pose choking risks. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on Wednesday.



The regulator asked the consumers of the product named 'Kids Reiny Szn Mid-Cushion Crew Socks' to stop using them immediately and refund the articles to the store or contact at info@Stance.com. The consumers will get a refund of up to $20, according to the company's website.



Buyers can use the credit at a Stance store or the company's online platform. 'This credit is not transferrable, is not redeemable for cash, and is a one-time usage code,' said Stance.



There are around 10,800 units of socks sold in the country with these controversial belts for $15 each. However, no mishap has been reported as of now.







