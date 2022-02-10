

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of about 1 to 2 percent on organic net sales growth of about 3 percent, led by price/mix growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.13 per share on a revenue growth of 1.7 percent to $14.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $433 million or $1.26 per share, sharply higher than $205 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.83, compared to $0.86 last year.



Net sales for the quarter edged down 1.3 percent to $3.42 billion from $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales growth was 5.3 percent.



The Street was looking for earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $3.39 billion for the quarter.







