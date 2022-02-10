

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $427 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.7 billion from $2.5 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.65



